-$1.96 EPS Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.73) and the lowest is ($2.05). Albireo Pharma reported earnings of ($2.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($6.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.61) to ($5.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

ALBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 222,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,070. The company has a market cap of $574.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.11. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $38.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

In other news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 675.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

