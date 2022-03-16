$159.98 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) will announce sales of $159.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.64 million and the highest is $167.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year sales of $748.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $750.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $816.21 million, with estimates ranging from $810.87 million to $824.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sterling Check.
Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. Sterling Check’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $14,045,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,172,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,581,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,086,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of STER traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 193,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,919. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
About Sterling Check (Get Rating)
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
