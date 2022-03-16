$159.98 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) will announce sales of $159.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.64 million and the highest is $167.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year sales of $748.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $750.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $816.21 million, with estimates ranging from $810.87 million to $824.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. Sterling Check’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STER. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Barclays began coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $14,045,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,172,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,581,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,086,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STER traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 193,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,919. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

