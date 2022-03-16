$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.08 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of CPB opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

