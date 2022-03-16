$2.59 EPS Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54. MKS Instruments reported earnings of $2.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,508,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 469.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,639,000 after purchasing an additional 571,074 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 28,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.29. 14,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,145. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.26. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $135.56 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

