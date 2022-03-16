$2.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) to post sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $12.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 330.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $3,956,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,635 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 381,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.94. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.26%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

