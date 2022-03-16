2,800 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Roblox by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Roblox by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Roblox by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Roblox by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.43. The company had a trading volume of 785,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,446,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.40. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,769 shares of company stock worth $7,795,551 over the last quarter.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

