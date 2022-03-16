$336.23 Million in Sales Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) to report sales of $336.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.30 million and the lowest is $330.60 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $271.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of PGTI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 623,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,225. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,070. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 540.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

