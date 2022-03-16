360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $35.15 to $26.78. The stock had previously closed at $13.23, but opened at $12.04. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 11,615 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QFIN. CLSA lifted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at about $1,502,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 190.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 91,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

