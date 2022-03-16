$368.59 Million in Sales Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) will post sales of $368.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $364.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $373.33 million. AZEK posted sales of $293.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AZEK will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates began coverage on AZEK in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $649,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in AZEK by 10.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 875,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after buying an additional 81,117 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AZEK by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 273,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 57,481 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,798,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,684,000 after purchasing an additional 193,417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,752,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,539,000 after purchasing an additional 475,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 94,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,306. AZEK has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

