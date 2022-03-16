37,001 Shares in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 37,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $16,901,272 in the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.12%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

