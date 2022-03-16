3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.89

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 3154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDD. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $87,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,326 shares of company stock worth $557,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,360,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,850 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in 3D Systems by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,992 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in 3D Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

