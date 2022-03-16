3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 2.2% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after purchasing an additional 345,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $983,202,000 after purchasing an additional 211,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in 3M by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,349,000 after acquiring an additional 170,085 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM opened at $145.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Argus dropped their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.73.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

