3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock opened at $144.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.73.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.