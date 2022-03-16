3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $144.48. 134,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.79 and a 200-day moving average of $173.24. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.73.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

