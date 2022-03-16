$4.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) will announce $4.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.64 billion. Lumen Technologies posted sales of $5.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.85 billion to $18.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.83 billion to $18.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%.

LUMN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 20.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,250,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 561,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,660,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,958,951. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

About Lumen Technologies (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.