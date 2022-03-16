5,407 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

