553 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Acquired by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDY stock traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $428.53. 316,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,846. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.54 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $422.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

