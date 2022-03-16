$567.45 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) to post sales of $567.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $539.00 million and the highest is $596.15 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $597.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $4.39 on Tuesday, hitting $149.24. 385,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,825. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.74. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $162.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $1,389,514.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,316 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $60,896,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,383,000 after buying an additional 423,478 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $27,163,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 430,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,277,000 after purchasing an additional 161,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,712,000 after purchasing an additional 143,141 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.