$6.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.12 billion. Nokia posted sales of $6.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year sales of $26.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $27.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.24 billion to $28.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Nokia’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 521,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,031,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,075,000 after purchasing an additional 223,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,146,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,462 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $13,269,000. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

