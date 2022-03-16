65,180 Shares in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Bought by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the third quarter worth $238,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 26.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAAC opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

