A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) EVP Sells $527,950.50 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $527,950.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.47. The company has a market cap of $789.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.50. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.93.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,138,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after buying an additional 88,776 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,492,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 49,535 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

