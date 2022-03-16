AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAON. StockNews.com cut shares of AAON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of AAON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. AAON has a 12-month low of $52.26 and a 12-month high of $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average is $69.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 0.69.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAON will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of AAON by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of AAON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in AAON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About AAON (Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

