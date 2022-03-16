Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Abcam from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.39. Abcam has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

