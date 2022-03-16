Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Abcam from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.39. Abcam has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $24.00.
About Abcam (Get Rating)
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abcam (ABCM)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.