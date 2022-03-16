Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abeona Therapeutics.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 139,259 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,078,000. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 75,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,910. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.