Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEOGet Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abeona Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 139,259 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,078,000. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 75,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,910. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.