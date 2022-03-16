Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 81,600 shares.The stock last traded at $228.90 and had previously closed at $259.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

