ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

ACCO Brands has increased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ACCO Brands has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $791.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other ACCO Brands news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $427,721.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $7,097,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,298,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,065,000 after purchasing an additional 150,633 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 158,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

