AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 24,729 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

