Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Issues Earnings Results

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $6.86.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $51,128.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 47,784 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

