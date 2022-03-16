Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Issues Earnings Results

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.
Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $6.86.
In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $51,128.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.