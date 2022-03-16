Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.81. 4,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,199,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Several brokerages have commented on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 140,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 1,133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 305,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 331,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.