Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.81. 4,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,199,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.
Several brokerages have commented on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.11.
Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adecoagro (AGRO)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.