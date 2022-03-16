Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,630 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,950 ($38.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.20) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,462 ($45.02) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,061 ($39.80) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,727.88 ($35.47).
LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,599 ($33.80) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,968.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,116.29. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,346 ($30.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,706 ($48.19). The company has a market capitalization of £7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.
