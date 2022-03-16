Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director John R. Block Sells 55,165 Shares

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a market cap of $364.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of -0.20.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aemetis by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Aemetis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aemetis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Aemetis by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aemetis by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Aemetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

