AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerSale updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ASLE stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,275. AerSale has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerSale by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AerSale by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AerSale by 492.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

