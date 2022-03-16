AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerSale updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
ASLE stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,275. AerSale has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
AerSale Company Profile (Get Rating)
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
