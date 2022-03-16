Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $58.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Affirm traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 8542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 682.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average is $99.20. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.71.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

