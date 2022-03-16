Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) vs. SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) and SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Affirm alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Affirm and SLM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50 SLM 0 1 6 0 2.86

Affirm presently has a consensus price target of $93.86, indicating a potential upside of 231.30%. SLM has a consensus price target of $23.71, indicating a potential upside of 35.20%. Given Affirm’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Affirm is more favorable than SLM.

Volatility and Risk

Affirm has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLM has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Affirm and SLM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affirm -74.96% -22.95% -10.26% SLM 48.17% 57.49% 4.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Affirm and SLM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affirm $870.46 million 9.26 -$430.92 million ($3.24) -8.74 SLM $2.41 billion 2.03 $1.16 billion $3.47 5.05

SLM has higher revenue and earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SLM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Affirm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of SLM shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Affirm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of SLM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SLM beats Affirm on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

SLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.