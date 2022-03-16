Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.71

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $1.91. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 409,556 shares trading hands.

AOIFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Africa Oil from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Africa Oil from SEK 16 to SEK 17 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

