Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.71

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $1.91. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 409,556 shares trading hands.
AOIFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Africa Oil from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Africa Oil from SEK 16 to SEK 17 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.
Africa Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)
Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Africa Oil (AOIFF)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.