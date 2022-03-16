Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $12.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Afya has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $28.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Afya by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 459,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Afya by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Afya by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 754,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Afya by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Afya by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 27.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

