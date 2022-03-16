Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 283,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 231.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGGZF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

