Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) to post $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.61 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSE:A traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,293. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.30 and its 200-day moving average is $152.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

