Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Insider Sells $102,025.74 in Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,025.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens raised their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

