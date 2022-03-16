AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Given New C$2.65 Price Target at ATB Capital

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$2.40 to C$2.65 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. ATB Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of AKITA Drilling in a research report on Tuesday.

AKT.A opened at C$1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.09. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

