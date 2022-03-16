Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.77% and a negative net margin of 59.91%. Akoya Biosciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of AKYA stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.45. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
AKYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.
Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.
