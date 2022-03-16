Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.77% and a negative net margin of 59.91%. Akoya Biosciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AKYA stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.45. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

AKYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.