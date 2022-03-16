Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) will report $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $797.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $9.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

ALK traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $51.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,706,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,601. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.81. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

