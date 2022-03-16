Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALIT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,596. Alight has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Alight will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $446,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alight by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alight by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the fourth quarter worth about $1,961,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

