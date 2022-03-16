Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.
Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:ALIT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,596. Alight has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80.
In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $446,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alight by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alight by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the fourth quarter worth about $1,961,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.
