Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. 839,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,691. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The company had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.