Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.15

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 17761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.33.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 67.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,090,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,919,000 after purchasing an additional 438,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 62.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 361,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $2,413,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $2,547,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

