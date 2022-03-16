ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives $67.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 36.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $66.46 on Friday. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.56.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

