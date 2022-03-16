AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Short Interest Up 22.7% in February

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 872,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 422,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AB traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.35. 11,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,564. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.02. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.38.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 132.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

