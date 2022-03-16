Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ AMOT traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $31.36. 40,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,858. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $484.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 79,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

