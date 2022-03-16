Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Allstar Health Brands stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Allstar Health Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
Allstar Health Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
