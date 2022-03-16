Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALK. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

